Delhi, March 17: In West Delhi’s Mangolpuri area, a man, reportedly upset over a girl's marriage to another person, attacked her family with a knife and bricks on Friday. The assault left two victims—her relative and his son—seriously injured, requiring hospitalisation. Authorities have registered an attempted murder case and launched a search operation to apprehend the suspect.

According to a report by Times Of India, The accused, who had been childhood friends with the girl, was reportedly distressed over her recent marriage. Unable to accept the situation, he decided to confront her family. On March 14, while the girl’s family was celebrating Holi outside their home, the accused arrived with two associates and allegedly began hurling abuses at them. The tension quickly escalated into violence. Delhi Shocker: Woman Raped, Defrauded of INR 22 Lakh by Man She Met on Dating App.

One of the accused's friends, armed with a knife, allegedly stabbed the girl’s uncle in the stomach. As the victim’s cousin tried to intervene, he was assaulted with bricks and stones. Following the brutal attack, the accused and his associates fled the scene. Authorities are now investigating the incident and searching for the suspects. Delhi Shocker: 3 Held for Kidnapping Teen After Befriending Him Through Fake Social Media Profile.

Authorities have initiated a probe into the incident and registered a case of attempted murder based on the victims' statements. Efforts are underway to locate the accused through multiple raids.

