Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 30 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MP Subrat Pathak on Thursday said that his statement during a public rally in Kannauj was misinterpreted and what he meant was that those who want to vote for the party will do so as it does not discriminate among people with regards to developmental work, and added that BJP does not want the votes of those who support terrorism and dream of implementing Sharia Law in India.

Earlier on Wednesday, noting that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government does not do any discrimination in development works, Pathak had said that the party may not still get votes of the Muslim community as it has scrapped Article 370, "built temples in Ayodha and Kashi and will build a temple in Mathura".

In a video issued by him the BJP MP said, "Actually, one of my Muslim friends had told me that the Muslims would never vote for the BJP. Answering him, I had said why would they not vote for us? What kind of discrimination have we done to them? If 100 houses were built, at least 30 out of them were built for them. We have not discriminated in constructing toilets as well across the country. Kissan Samman Nidhi is also being paid to them. Why would they still not vote for the BJP?"

Continuing his clarification, Pathak said, "My friend replied that the BJP has revoked Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. The party is building Ram Temple in Ayodhya and a huge temple in Kashi. To that, I replied that we are building Ram Temple and temple in Kashi. We will also build the temple in Mathura. The one who wants to vote for us, he can. The one who does not want to vote for us, cannot. But we cannot abandon our beliefs."

Clarifying that his party does not want the vote of the people supporting terrorism, the BJP MP said that his party is not asking for their votes.

"I further said that the one who extends support to terrorism and dreams of breaking India, and who want to implement Sharia Law in India and who raise pro-Pakistan slogans, we do not want their vote. We are not asking for their votes either, I had said this," he said.

Pathak is BJP MP from Kannauj. Uttar Pradesh is slated to go for assembly polls early next year.

BJP leaders have expressed confidence that the party will return to power in the state. (ANI)

