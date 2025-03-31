New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): The crescent moon signalled the end of Ramzan the night before, and millions of Muslims across the country gathered in mosques and prayer grounds on Monday morning to offer Namaz in celebration of Eid ul-Fitr.

The air was filled with joy and unity as communities came together in prayer, marking a moment of gratitude and reflection.

Also Read | Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 To Be Celebrated Today Across India, Police on High Alert in Delhi Amid Bomb Threats.

From bustling city centers to peaceful rural towns, the spirit of togetherness and devotion was palpable as families, friends, and neighbors shared in the festivities.

With heartfelt prayers for peace and prosperity, today's celebrations exemplified the essence of Eid - a time for renewal, charity, and compassion.

Also Read | Stock Market Holiday 2025: Is Share Market Open or Closed Today for Eid Ul Fitr? Know if Trading Will Happen on NSE, BSE on March 31.

In the national capital, thousands of people gathered at the iconic Jama Masjid to offer Namaz early this morning. The grand mosque, which is one of the largest and most historic in the country, saw worshippers in their finest attire, united in prayer to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The morning air was filled with a sense of reverence and community as people sought blessings for peace and prosperity in the year ahead.

In Mumbai, devotees gathered at the Juma Masjid Mahim Dargah to offer Namaz in celebration of Eid ul-Fitr.

The vibrant city witnessed large crowds at the mosque, with families and friends coming together to share in the joy of the occasion. This reflected the spirit of unity and devotion that marks the festival.

In Patna, Bihar, the atmosphere was filled with reverence and joy as thousands of devotees gathered at Gandhi Maidan to offer Namaz on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr 2025.

The expansive ground was filled with worshippers dressed in their finest attire, reflecting the unity and spirit of the occasion.

As the prayers echoed through the air, a sense of peace and gratitude prevailed, with people coming together to mark the end of Ramadan with heartfelt devotion and reflection.

In Bhopal, the Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 celebrations took on a different tone as many people arrived at the Eidgah wearing black bands to protest the Waqf Amendment Bill. Despite the protest, the community came together in solidarity to offer Namaz, marking the importance of the occasion.

The gathering demonstrated the intersection of religious observance and political expression, with locals voicing their concerns while also celebrating the spirit of Eid.

The excitement for Eid-ul-Fitr has been palpable. Since Sunday, people have been flocking to local markets to purchase clothes, sweets, and other festive items.

The city's markets were bustling with activity, with vendors offering a wide range of traditional Eid essentials.

The streets were filled with the sounds of bargaining and joy as everyone prepared to celebrate in style with their loved ones.

In Kolkata, West Bengal, the markets near Nakhoda Masjid were beautifully decked up for Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

The area has been adorned with colorful lights, and shops are lined with an array of traditional clothes, accessories, and festive delicacies.

The hustle and bustle in the markets reflect the city's eagerness for the celebrations. People are seen shopping for new clothes and special items for Eid, contributing to the festive atmosphere in the heart of Kolkata.

In Hyderabad, Telangana, markets around the historic Charminar were illuminated and adorned with colorful decorations. The area near the iconic monument is packed with vendors selling everything from clothes to accessories and sweets, with locals eagerly picking out their Eid essentials.

Shoppers were busy purchasing various goods, including clothes, dry fruits, perfumes, and traditional sweets, to celebrate the festival.

On the last day of Ramadan, markets were busy with shoppers making their purchases. Women shopped for burqas and salwar suits, while men purchased kurtas and pyjamas.

After the evening namaz on the last day of Ramzan, markets remained open late into the night.

Across various cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bhopal, Eid celebrations have taken on diverse forms, from grand prayer gatherings at historical mosques like Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid to peaceful protests at places like Eidgah in Bhopal.

Eid-ul-Fitr, which means "Festival of Breaking the Fast," is celebrated at the conclusion of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting.

After a month of abstaining from food, drink, and other physical needs during daylight hours, Eid marks a time of festivity, where Muslims express their gratitude for the strength and patience shown during Ramadan.

Eid reinforces the values of charity, kindness, and compassion. In addition to giving Zakat, many people choose to help others by providing meals, clothing, and support to those less fortunate, reflecting the Islamic principles of empathy and care for others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)