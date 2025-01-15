Aizawl, Jan 15 (PTI) At least five people, including a leader of Chin National Front (CNF), an insurgent group based in Myanmar, were arrested in west Mizoram's Mamit district on Wednesday, police said.

They were apprehended near the India-Bangladesh border after arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession, a police statement said.

Six AK-47 rifles, 10,050 cartridges and 13 magazines were recovered from the five during an operation by the state police in partnership with an intelligence agency on the outskirts of Saithah village within West Phaileng police station limits, it said.

With this recovery, which was one of the biggest arms seizures in the state, serious threats to regional peace and stability have been neutralised, the police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the seized arms and ammunition were intended for trade between the CNF and the United People's Democratic Front (UPDFP), an insurgent group active in Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) of Bangladesh, the police statement said.

The arrest of the CNF leader is a significant achievement in counter-insurgency operations in Mizoram, it said.

A case has been registered at West Phaileng Police Station in Mamit district and further investigation to dismantle the arms smuggling network is underway, the statement added.

