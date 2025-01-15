Chandigarh, January 15: Haryana Cabinet minister Anil Vij Wednesday said the allegation of gang-rape against state BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli is "very serious" and the party high command will take a note of it. Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli and singer Rocky Mittal have been booked after a woman alleged that she was raped by them in a hotel in Himachal Pradesh's Kasauli. Police have registered an FIR against the two men, officials said.

Replying to a question in Ambala regarding the serious allegations levelled against the Haryana BJP chief, Vij said, "The accusations are very serious and I am sure that our high command will take cognizance of it." The Congress slammed the BJP over the issue, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi must answer why the accused has still not been removed from the post despite such a serious allegation against him. Kasauli Gang-Rape Case: FIR Against Haryana BJP Chief Mohan Lal Badoli in Rape Case; Congress Seeks His Removal, Questions PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Silence’.

According to the complainant, Badoli and Mittal made videos of the act and threatened to kill the victim if she disclosed the incident to anyone, police said. The FIR registered in Kasauli in Solan district on December 13, 2024, names Badoli and Jai Bhagwan alias Rocky. According to the FIR, the woman was staying in a hotel in Kasauli with her boss and friend when they met the two accused on July 3, 2023. While Badoli introduced himself as a political leader, Rocky introduced himself as a singer.

Later, the woman and her friend went into a room with the two accused, who promised to help the complainant get a government job and a chance to feature in a music video, the FIR said. The accused allegedly forced the complainant to drink liquor. When she refused, they raped her, she said in her complaint. They also clicked pictures and recorded videos of the act and threatened to kill the woman if she disclosed the incident to anyone, the FIR added. Kasauli Gang-Rape Case: Haryana BJP Chief Mohan Lal Badoli, Singer Rocky Mittal Named in FIR.

The complainant further alleged that two months ago, she was called to Rocky's house in Panchkula where the accused threatened to implicate her in a false case, police said. Based on the woman's complaint, police said, a case has been registered against Badoli and Rocky under sections 376 D (gang rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

