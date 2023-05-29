Mysuru (Bengaluru) [India], May 29 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the families of those killed in the unfortunate road accident near T Narasipura of Mysuru district.

A total of 10 people including two children died in an accident between a private bus and a car near Tirumakudalu-Narasipura in Mysuru, said SP Myuru Seema Latkar today.

Also Read | Ashok Gehlot vs Sachin Pilot: Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi Meet Rajasthan CM Amid Rumblings in Party's State Unit.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister's office said, "Disturbed by the unfortunate accident near T Narasipura of Mysuru district that killed 10 innocent people. Rs 2 lakh compensation shall be provided to the families of the deceased from the CM relief fund. I have directed the concerned officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured."

While talking to the media, the Karnataka CM said, "The Deputy Commissioner has been instructed to immediately visit the spot and conduct an investigation immediately."

Also Read | ‘Chroming’ Extremely Dangerous, Can Cause Sudden Death, Warn Experts as Australian Teen Esra Haynes Dies After Sniffing Deodorant Chemicals in Viral TikTok Trend.

Yesterday, Six people died after a car collided with a lorry in Karnataka's Koppal district.

According to the police, the six persons died on the spot after an Indica car collided with a lorry.

The deceased have been identified as Rajappa Banagodi, Raghavendra, Akshaya Shivsharan, Jayashree, Rakhi, and Rashmika. The incident occurred near Kalakeri in Kushtagi taluk of Koppal district, the police said.

The police further informed that the deceased have been travelling from Vijayapur to Bengaluru when the Indica car's tyre burst and collided with a lorry.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister's Office informed that CM Siddaramaiah has announced Rs 2 lakh compensation to the kin of the victims in the accident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)