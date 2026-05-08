India News | N Rangasamy Re-elected as Puducherry NDA Legislature Party Leader After 2026 Assembly Polls Win

Puducherry [India], May 8 (ANI): Following the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) decisive victory in the 2026 Puducherry Assembly polls, incumbent Chief Minister N Rangasamy was re-elected as the leader of the NDA legislature party in Puducherry on Friday.

In the same meeting, Home Minister A Namassivayam was elected as the deputy leader of the NDA legislature party.

Also Read | Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Crown Friday Lottery Result of May 8, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has successfully retained power in Puducherry following the 2026 Puducherry Election results. NR Congress won 12 seats and BJP four in the 30-member Puducherry assembly. AIADMK won one seat.

DMK won five seats, and Congress got one. TVK, which made a spectacular debut in Tamil Nadu, also opened its account, winning two seats.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Government Formation: CPI Extends Unconditional Support to Vijay's TVK.

Rangasamy got a total of 10024 votes and won the Thattanchavady assembly constituency on Monday, securing victory by a margin of 4,441 votes following the counting of votes in the union territory (UT).

He resigned as the Chief Minister of Puducherry to Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan at Lok Bhavan on Thursday.

N Rangasamy is a veteran political leader in Puducherry and has been serving as Chief Minister of the Union Territory since May 2021. He has held the Chief Minister's post on multiple occasions earlier, first from 2001 to 2008, and again from 2011 to 2016. In 2011, he founded the All India N.R. Congress after breaking away from the Indian National Congress.

His political journey spans several decades of shifting electoral trends in Puducherry. In the 1970s, leaders such as V. Pethaperumal of the Indian National Congress were influential, while the 1977 elections saw the rise of the Janata Party. During the 1980s and 1990s, parties like the Janata Dal played a role, and Rangasamy himself emerged as an Indian National Congress representative by 1991.

The political scene continued to evolve through the 1996, 2001, and 2006 elections. In 2011, AINRC's presence strengthened under leaders like Ashok Anand. Later, a 2019 by-election was won by K. Venkatesan of the DMK, before Rangasamy returned to power in 2021 under the AINRC banner, marking another shift in Puducherry's political landscape. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)