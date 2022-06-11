New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday said that there is a need for better communication between the political systems and political parties of different countries to understand the vision of each other.

Nadda interacted with "Head of Missions" from 13 countries at the party's central office in the fourth phase of the "Know BJP" campaign.

Addressing the visiting diplomats Nadda said, "It is our belief that there should be better communication between the political system and political parties of different countries so that we can understand the vision of each other."

The BJP firmly believes in a healthy democracy and shared cultural ties, he said.

"Know BJP" campaign is the BJP's initiative to introduce the party's vision, mission and work culture to different countries of the world.

The programme was conducted by the in charge of the party's foreign department Vijay Chautivale. The party's national spokesperson Rajyavardhan Rathod welcomed the guests.

A documentary showing the history and development journey of the BJP was also shown to the distinguished guests which were appreciated by all the diplomats. After his remarks, Nadda answered the questions of all the diplomats in detail.

Heads of Missions from Austria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Lithuania, Serbia, Spain, United Kingdom, Jamaica, Mauritius, Nepal and Thailand were present at today's "Know BJP" campaign.

During the dialogue, Vijay Chauthaiwale, in charge of the party's foreign department and the party's national spokespersons Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Guru Prakash were also present.

The "Know BJP" campaign was started on the party's 42nd Foundation Day on April 6, 2022. Its second phase was held on 16 May 2022 while the third meeting was held on June 4 2022.

Including today's dialogue, Nadda has so far interacted with the diplomats/Head of Missions of 47 countries including the European Union. (ANI)

