New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda interacted with Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan at the party headquarters here on Thursday.

Nadda said they discussed about strengthening the India-Singapore strategic partnership and other events, both domestic and international.

Balakrishnan is in India for a special meeting of the India-ASEAN foreign ministers in Delhi.

"It was an honour to interact with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore, Dr. @VivianBala today at our party headquarters in New Delhi. We discussed about strengthening the India-Singapore strategic partnership and other events both domestic and international," Nadda said in a tweet.

