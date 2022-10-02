Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janta Party President JP Nadda visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) campus at Kothipura near Bilaspur today.

He was accompanied by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Union Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur.

It is the same institute which is to be dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 5.

Director AIIMS Dr Vir Singh Negi received the leaders at Bilaspur.

Earlier, during the inauguration of the party office in Una, Nadda claimed that Prime Minister Modi had provided 22 AIIMS for the country during the last eight years and one such AIIMS has come up at Bilaspur which would be dedicated to the state by the Prime Minister on October 5. He also urged the people of the state to be part of this historic moment.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the people of Himachal were fortunate that a party worker from this hilly state was today heading the biggest political party in the world. "BJP over the years had tremendously expanded its base in the state and the old party workers could not have even thought that the BJP would have its own office building at the state but also at the district level", Thakur added.

He further added that credit for this goes to the faith and support posed by the people on the BJP leadership and its policies.

Thakur said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi considers Himachal Pradesh his second home and had provided many projects for the State.

He said that AIIMS, four Medical Colleges, and PGI Satellite Center were some of these mega projects provided by the Prime Minister to the state and now the PM would be dedicating AIIMS and Hydro Engineering College at Bilaspur and laying the foundation stones of Medical Devices Park and Pinjore-Nalagarh four-lane project for the state.

He urged the people of the state to be part of the historic moment by attending the rally of the Prime Minister at Luhnu Ground, Bilaspur on October 5.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur during the event said, "Party Office had been equipped with a hall, offices, library, restroom etc". He noted that it was under the Presidentship of JP Nadda that the BJP succeeded in ensuring the mission was repeated in Uttar Pradesh, the country's biggest state.

MP and state BJP president Suresh Kashyap thanked Nadda for dedicating this building to the party workers of the district. He said that as many as 17 district offices were being constructed in the state to facilitate the party workers.

Vice President National BJP and State In-charge Saudan Singh, Co-Incharge Davinder Rana, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Virender Kanwar, Vice Chairman SIDC Ram Kumar, MLAs Balbir Chaudhary and Rajesh Thakur were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

