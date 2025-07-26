New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): On the occasion of the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda on Saturday paid tribute to the courage and sacrifice of India's armed forces.

Addressing the gathering at the BJP headquarters here, Nadda said, "We all know that despite high altitude and heavy rainfall, our brave warriors fought the Kargil war, and we were successful in winning it. On July 26, we saw Operation Vijay...our Sukhoi and MiG-27 played an important role in it."

"Then Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji ordered our forces to reclaim those areas and hoist the tricolour flag there. Tiger Hill belongs to India and will remain India's," he added.

Further, in a post on X, he said, "Today, on the occasion of 'Kargil Vijay Diwas,' I addressed a ceremony organised at the BJP Central Office in New Delhi, paying tribute to the valor and sacrifice of our brave soldiers in the Kargil War and honouring the nation's great heroic soldiers and their families."

"26 years ago, in 1999, the Pakistani army made a futile attempt to secretly occupy the Kargil sector, Dras sector, Batalik sector, and Tiger Hill. Our brave army warriors defeated the Pakistani forces, achieving victory and hoisting the tricolour again in Kargil," he added.

"Under the esteemed leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, India in the defence sector today has become strong, capable, and powerful. Be it Pulwama, Uri, or the nefarious activities in Pehalgam, our army has responded to Pakistan in its own language through surgical strikes, air strikes, and Operation Sindoor on all three occasions," he added further.

Today is a day to remember the indomitable courage, unparalleled strength, and valour of our brave soldiers and to express gratitude towards them. I pay heartfelt tribute to the immortal sons of Mother India," said Nadda in the post.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed annually to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil war, and to remember the indomitable spirit of the soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation. (ANI)

