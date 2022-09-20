New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Peace talks between the Centre and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) will resume later on Tuesday based on the Framework Agreement signed on August 3, 2015.

The move comes three days after NSCN (I-M) "agreed" to resume peace talks with the Centre following a meeting between 11 representatives of the extremist group and the 22-member Core Committee on Naga political issue comprising MPs and MLAs of Nagaland at Chumoukedima near Nagaland's commercial hub Dimapur on Saturday.

The negotiations between the Centre and the NSCN (I-M) have been stalled since May.

The delegation set to take part in the meeting has reached the national capital and the meeting may take any time in presence of the Centre's current interlocutor AK Mishra.

Chairman of the United Democratic Alliance of Nagaland, TR Zeliang had earlier announced that the NSCN-IM has agreed to resume peace talks with the Centre to try to resolve irritants to the Naga peace talks.

The NSCN-IM has told the core committee that the outfit would resume peace talks if "it is based on the framework agreement".

The union government has held two separate parleys with the NSCN-IM since 1997 and the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) comprising seven organisations since 2017.

The Centre signed a framework agreement with the NSCN-IM on August 3, 2015, and also entered into an agreed position with NNPGs in December 2017. (ANI)

