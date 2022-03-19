Kohima (Nagaland) [India], March 19 (ANI): The Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) on Saturday unanimously elected Independent MLA, T Yangseo Sangtam as the Deputy Speaker of the 13th Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) on the first day of the eleventh Budget session.

An official press release by the Commissioner and Secretary of Nagaland Legislative Assembly, Dr PJ Antony stated that Sangtam was elected unopposed and assumed Office with effect from the forenoon March 19.

Moreover, the NLA on Saturday became the first in the country to have operationalised the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) programme for conducting a session in paperless mode.

Speaker, NLA, Sharingain Longkumer during the 11th Session of Thirteenth Nagaland Legislative Assembly read out the statement on NEVA (National E-VIDHAN). According to the statement, NEVA is a medium focused on paperless platform to work effectively with transparency during the Assembly sessions.

"It is to note that Nagaland is the first state in the Country to operationalize NEVA with 90 per cent funded by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, and 10 per cent by the State Government," official statement read.

The Speaker while appreciating the efforts made by the Ministry urged the Member of the House to make good use of it.

The 11th Session of the 13th Nagaland Legislative Assembly commenced on Saturday at NLA Secretariat Kohima with Governor of Nagaland and Assam, Prof Jagdish Mukhi addressing the august house.

Obituary reference to the passing away of Dr Kakheto Zhimomi, former MLA in February 2022, was made by the Speaker NLA Sharingain Longkumer.

Late Dr Kakheto Zhimoni former member of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly was born on August 3, 1951 and obtained his MMBS from Guwahati medical College in 1976 and degree in Radiologist diagnostic from AIIMS, New Delhi. He first joined the Medical Department as Assistant Surgeon in Naga Civil Hospital Kohima in 1978 and later served as Radiologist from 1984 till 1986. He resigned from the active Government service in 1986. He first contested the general election as candidate from Naga people's party in 1991 but was not elected.

He later on successfully contested from the Ghaspani Assemble constituency in 1993 and was appointed as the Minister of Fisheries and Home Guards and served in the same position till 1998. He passed away at the age of 69 leaving behind his wife and six sons.

The Speaker informed that the demise of Late Dr Kakheto Zhimoni was a great loss to the Sumi community in particular and for the Nagas in general.

The House observed a five minute silence in respect of the departed soul. (ANI)

