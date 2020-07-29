Kohima, Jul 29 (PTI) The one-day Monsoon session of the Nagaland Assembly has been deferred from July 30 to August 13 after six staffers of its secretariat tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Certain unforeseen developments have emerged prompting the deferment of the sixth session of the 13th NLA scheduled for Thursday, July 30, at 9.30 am, the Assembly's Commissioner and Secretary P J Antony said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Records 540 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Tally Rises to 19,419: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 29, 2020.

The governor has indicated August 13 for the deferred sitting of the Assembly, he said.

Six staffers of the Assembly tested positive for COVID-19 during the day.

Also Read | Assam Forest Officials Seize Illegal Consignment of Exotic Animals in Silchar, Rescue Kangaroo, 6 Macaw Parrots, 3 Tortoises.

Following the detection of these cases, the Kohima District Task Force ordered sealing of the Assembly office for 48 hours with immediate effect.

Kohima's Deputy Commissioner Thejawelie Gregory, who is also the chairman of the DTF, in a letter to the state Home Secretary informed about the decision that was taken at an emergency meeting.

Gregory said that fumigation and disinfection of the Assembly secretariat premises is being undertaken, following all health safety measures and procedures.

Besides, MLA Mhathung Yanthan, who is also the advisor for Horticulture, was also found to be COVID-19 positive during the day, as also his driver and bodyguard.

Further, MLA R Khing, who is also the advisor for Veterinary and Animal Husbandry, said he underwent COVID-19 test as per the protocol for the Assembly session and the report was negative, but two of his support staff was found to be infected.

COVID-19 test was made mandatory for legislators, assembly secretariat staff and all those attending the one-day session. PTI NBS SOM TIR TIR 07292203 NNNNhot on goal in the match.

"You play these knockout games and obviously things are going to be tight," Toronto midfielder Michael Bradley said.

"You know every part of the game is so important and we we got off to a really bad start and from there never really found a good way in the game."

Medina was the recipient of a poor clearance by Bradley and was set up by Anton Tinnerholm's pass. Toronto goalkeeper Quentin Westberg got his hands on the shot but couldn't keep it out of the net.

Another clever assist led to Castellanos' goal in the 55th minute. Moralez chipped a blind pass into space and ended up at the feet of Castellanos. He made a quick cut on defender Omar Gonzalez and his shot grazed off Westberg's fingers and into the net.

Moralez added the clinching goal in the 81st minute as Toronto was caught on a counter attack. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)