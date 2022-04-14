New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Thursday called on Union Minister Jitendra Singh and discussed several state-related issues ranging from development to placement of All India Services officers.

Rio appreciated Singh's keen interest and focus on the development of the Northeast and said that the people of Nagaland always look upon him as their messenger in the national capital who is always ready to follow up on the issues of their concern, according to a statement by the Ministry of Personnel.

Chief Minister of Nagaland brought to the notice of Singh some of the issues related to deputation and placement of IAS officers in Nagaland.

In response, Singh said that he will "ask the Department to give due consideration to all these issues and examine what best can be done".

The Chief Minister also requested the Union Minister to follow up with the Central Government on the progress of some of the other proposals of the projects in Nagaland, to which Singh said that his office will take due cognizance of it.

The Union Minister also said it is primarily because of the high priority given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Northeast has today undergone a "miraculous transformation" which is difficult to believe and the Northeast Model of Development is now being cited as a development model in other parts of the country as well.

"The most striking example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's priority for the Northeast is evident from the fact that in the first six years of his tenure as Prime Minister before the COVID pandemic, he had undertaken more than 50 visits to the North Eastern States, including frequent visits to the State of Nagaland," Singh said.

This, the Union Minister said, maybe more than the total number of visits undertaken by all the earlier Prime Ministers put together to the North Eastern States.

Singh further said PM Modi has diligently and painstakingly not only ensured all-round development in the Northeast but has also enabled the people of the Northeast to play the mainstream role of participation in the building of the nation.

"The result of this is that the youth from Northeast are now seen in a leading role across the country, particularly in tourism and aviation industry, while youth from other parts of the country are heading for the Northeast in search of new avenues of livelihood and Start Ups," the statement further read. (ANI)

