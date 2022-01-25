Kohima, Jan 25 (PTI) Nagaland on Tuesday logged 164 new COVID-19 cases, 95 more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 33,818, a health official said.

One more fatality due to the infection raised the death toll to 708, he said.

Nagaland now has 775 active cases, while 30,987 people have recuperated from the disease so far, including 68 in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients stood at 91.62 per cent.

Altogether 1,348 COVID patients have migrated to other states.

The northeastern state has conducted over 4.39 lakh sample tests for the infection thus far.

More than 14.01 lakh vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries in the state so far, the official added.

