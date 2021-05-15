Kohima, May 14 (PTI) Nagaland on Friday registered 275 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection increasing the tally to 17,531, while 13 fatalities pushed the death toll to 190, a health official said.

The state now has 3,741 active cases while 13,034 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

"275 +ve cases of COVID-19 reported today. Dimapur- 176, Kohima- 74, Mokokchung- 13, Phek- 6, Mon- Peren- 2 each Zunheboto- Longleng- 1 each. 66 +ve patients have recovered. Dimapur- 41, Kohima- 18, Peren- Phek- 2 each, Mon- Mokokchung- Longleng- 1 each," said Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom in a tweet.

Of the 13 deaths, eight were reported from Dimapur, three from Kohima and two from Zunheboto district, the official said.

He said that 566 patients have migrated to other states.

So far, a total of 1,71,234 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Nagaland.

Meanwhile, Nagaland has administered vaccine to 1,85,822 people to date, of whom 53,742 received the second dose, said State Immunization Officer Dr Ritu Thurr.

