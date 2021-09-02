Kohima, Sep 2 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 30,204 on Thursday as 47 more people tested positive for the infection, while four fresh fatalities pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 624, a health bulletin said.

Dimapur district recorded the highest number of new cases at 17, followed by Mokokchung (10), and Kohima (9), it said.

The state now has 778 active cases, while 27,904 people have recovered, including 76 in the last 24 hours, and 898 patients have migrated to other states.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state now stands at 92.38 per cent, it said.

Nagaland has thus far tested 325,143 samples for COVID-19 and inoculated over 8.65 lakh people, of whom 2.07 lakh received both doses.

