Kohima, Nov 13 (PTI) Nagaland on Saturday reported five fresh COVID-19 cases, two less than the previous day, taking the caseload to 31,978, a health official said.

Of the five fresh cases, three were detected from Dimapur district and two in Kohima district.

With no fatality due to the disease for the third consecutive day, the toll stood at 692, the official said.

At least nine patients recuperated from the infection during the last 24-hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 30,073.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in Nagaland stood at 94.04 per cent.

There are now 163 active COVID-19 cases in Nagaland, four less than Friday, while 1,050 patients have migrated to other states.

A total of 4,02,746 samples have so far been tested for the infection, the official said. State Immunisation Officer Ritu Thurr said 12,34,139 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 7,16,969 people till Friday.

