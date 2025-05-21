Mokokchung (Nagaland) [India], May 21 (ANI): Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, DG Assam Rifles, visited the Assam Rifles Battalion at Mokokchung, Nagaland on Tuesday to review the security in the region.

The General Officer also visited Sungratsu village to meet and interact with 105-year-old AR veteran Havildar Mering Ao, SC (Retd), one of the force's most distinguished and respected veterans.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Married Government Doctor Allegedly Rapes Woman Multiple Times on Pretext of Marriage in Mahabubabad, Case Registered.

Havildar Mering Ao, born on 15 November 1920, is a distinguished veteran of the 3rd Battalion Assam Rifles and the oldest gallantry award recipient in the force's history. A participant in World War II, he took part in historic battles in Kohima and Burma. In 1960, during a counter-insurgency operation in Nagaland, he displayed exceptional bravery by eliminating one insurgent and injuring two others. For this act of valour, he was awarded the Ashok Chakra Class III (later renamed the Shaurya Chakra) by then President Dr Rajendra Prasad on April 21, 1960.

Havildar Mering Ao's life and service continue to inspire many, symbolising the enduring spirit and dedication of the Assam Rifles.

Also Read | India Weather Forecast: Southwest Monsoon 2025's Onset Could Be the Earliest Since 2010, Predicts IMD.

The General Officer presented the veteran with a token of appreciation, acknowledging his legendary service and lifelong commitment to the nation. The interaction was a deeply moving moment that highlighted the Assam Rifles' ethos of honouring its heroes and preserving their legacy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)