Kohima, Feb 5 (PTI) Politics has become a "game of money" in Nagaland, said AAP's northeast in-charge Rajesh Sharma on Sunday, asserting that his party, if given a chance, will bring about changes in the state for the welfare of its people, especially women and youth.

Addressing a press meet here, Sharma also said many aspirants have approached the AAP for tickets, but not all of them have lived up to the criteria set by the party.

He also said that the names of nominees will be declared by the party, annew entrant in the state, on Tuesday, the last day for filing nominations.

"Politics is a game of money in Nagaland, The current state of politics in Nagaland is totally dependent on money. AAP never encourages such politics but wants aspirants, who wish to work for a positive change, overcoming the politics of corruption," he said.

The party is hopeful of gaining ground against its rivals in the state, Sharma stated.

AAP state president Asu Keyho, who was also present at the meet, said his party is serious about ushering in new hope and vision for the Nagaland.

"AAP wants clean politics and we are looking for candidates who are in a position to deliver," he said.

"We have seen AAP deliver in Delhi and Punjab. The Arvind Kejriwal model of development will also work well in Nagaland," he added.

Elections to the 60-member Assembly in Nagaland will be held on February.

Votes will be counted on March 2.

