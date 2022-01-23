Kohima, Jan 23 (PTI) Nagaland on Sunday reported 107 new COVID-19 cases, 14 less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 33,585 , a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 705 for the second consecutive day, he said.

Nagaland now has 685 active COVID-19 cases, while 30,862 people have recuperated from the disease, including 54 in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 recovery rate came down to 91.89 per cent from Saturday's 92.02 per cent.

Altogether 1,333 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states to date.

As many as 39,104 beneficiaries in the 15-18 age group have been inoculated in the state till Friday.

A total of 13,95,616 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, the official added.

