Kohima, Jun 24 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 24,629 on Thursday as 88 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 479, a health bulletin said.

The state registered more recoveries than fresh cases for the 19th consecutive day as 155 more people were cured of the disease, improving the discharge rate to 89.1 per cent.

Kohima recorded the highest number of new cases at 88, followed by 11 each in Dimapur, Mokokchung and Peren, and nine in Zunheboto, it said.

The fresh fatalities were reported in Kohima and Zunheboto.

The northeastern state now has 1,509 active cases, while 21,945 people have recovered from the disease and 696 patients have migrated to other states thus far, the bulletin said.

A total of 2.18 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 to date.

Nagaland has inoculated over 3.79 lakh people so far, State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said.

