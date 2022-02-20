Kohima, Feb 20 (PTI) Nagaland on Sunday reported two new COVID-19 cases, 13 less than the previous day, taking the tally in the state to 35,357, a health department official said.

The state's coronavirus death toll stood at 753 for the fifth consecutive day as no patient succumbed to the disease during the period.

Nagaland now has 264 active cases, while 32,864 people have recovered from the disease, including 33 in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in the state is 92.94 per cent.

Altogether 1,476 coronavirus patients have migrated to other states to date.

Nagaland has tested nearly 4.57 lakh samples for COVID-19 thus far.

