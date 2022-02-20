Phagwara, February 20: The police on Saturday booked five persons on the charges of extortion and gang rape.

As per the report published in The tribune India, the SHO Jatinder Kumar said the complainant went with her son to Mirzapur to get medicine on February 16 when Banarasi Devi, Rajowal, Sumba, Saroj, Ranja, Sonu came in a car and forced them to take her to a deserted place at gunpoint and gangraped her brutally. Rajasthan Shocker: 32-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped by Two Near LPG Godown in Dausa; Accused Absconding .

The five accused are charged under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) for gangrape and extortion, and will be presented before the magistrate within next 24 hours, the victim has been sent for medical examination, said police.

Similar, incident happened in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, a father brutally raped his 8-year-old daughter when her mother went to market, victim is a minor and alleged that her father took her in the room and sexually assaulted her, the minor opened up when her grandmother asked her while she was sitting and crying on the bed and immediately informed the Police about the incident. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Father Rapes his 8-Year-Old Daughter in Indore, Arrested.

The police arrested the accused and filed an FIR under sections of IPC and POCSO Act, 2012.

