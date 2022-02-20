Chandigarh, February 20: City Police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly cheating a woman after befriending her on Facebook had used fake IDs to book a room in a hotel in Chandigarh’s Sector 22.

A 42-year-old woman had been cheated of her gold jewellery, cell phone and Rs 10,000 by a man, who befriended her through social networking site Facebook. The incident happened at a hotel in Sector 22, Chandigarh on Wednesday afternoon. The police later had arrested one man, Robin alias Saurabh, who had introduced himself to the victim as Shidharath Sharma, a resident of Ambala, for the crime. Robin has been sent to two days of police custody by a local court, with investigators stating that he belonged to Mandoli village in Yamunanagar, according to a report in The Indian Express.

As per investigators, on February 16, accused Robin, along with the victim woman had checked into the Sector 22 hotel on the basis of two Aadhar cards, copies of which were deposited at the hotel reception as the identity proofs. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Gets Hubby Arrested for Covering up Daughter's Rape in Dhar

Besides having recovered the cheated gold jewellery, and cell phone of the victim, police said they have recovered the two fake Aadhaar cards from the possession of Robin, which were in the names of Vikram Singh and Jyotsana.

“During interrogation, the accused has disclosed that he hatched the criminal conspiracy by preparing fake Aadhaar cards in the name of Vikram Singh and in the name of Jyotsana. He then opened a Facebook account in the name of Sidharth Sharma. Thereafter he came in contact with the complainant through the social networking site. On February 16, Robin, under the fictitious identity Shidhartha Sharma, called the victim and told her that he had come to Chandigarh, and asked to meet him. Later, the accused Robin booked a room in the name of Vikram Singh and submitted the fake/forged ID,” SHO of PS 17, Inspector Om Parkash said. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Father Rapes his 8-Year-Old Daughter in Indore, Arrested

The accused, police said, had offered the victim an intoxicating soft drink and when the victim felt dizzy and got unconscious, he stole her personal possessions — a mobile phone, two gold rings, two gold ear tops. Police said that thereafter the accused went to Saharanpur, where he disposed the ATM cards as well as the fake Aadhaar cards used in the crime in some bushes near the border of Saharanpur UP. Sources said the victim is married. The accused Robin, who is a nursing student, will be produced in a local court again on Sunday.

