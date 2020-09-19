Kohima, Sep 19 (PTI) The Dimapur Naga Students Union (DNSU) on Saturday threatened to shut down petrol pumps if the Nagaland government does not revoke the COVID-19 cess on fuel by September 23.

The Nagaland government imposed a COVID-19 cess of Rs 5 per litre of diesel and Rs 6 per litre of petrol and other motor spirits on April 28 amid a crunch in the state's finances in the wake of the lockdown triggered by the coronavirus outbreak.

The government had said that it would withdraw the cess once normalcy returns.

The DNSU said it has already submitted two representations to the government, urging it to withdraw the cess.

"If ignored again, it would indefinitely close down the petrol pumps and also the entry points of petroleum supply within the State," it said.

The expenditure for transportation and other essential commodities in both urban and rural areas have abnormally increased due to the cess, it said.

Hence, the public has been adversely affected and economically exhausted in every aspect of life, it added. PTI

