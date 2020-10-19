Nagpur, Oct 19 (PTI) A man externed from Nagpur was killed for allegedly harassing a girl, police said on Monday.

Deepak Rajput (26) was killed by Tushar Gajbhiye (24) and Premchand Marotkar (23), a Kapil Nagar police station official said.

"Rajput, a history-sheeter who was externed from Nagpur but continued to roam around these parts, used to tease Gajbhiye's sister. Gajbhiye and Marotkar called Deepak on some pretext to Itabhatti Road on Sundey evening and stabbed him to death," he informed.

