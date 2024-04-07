Nagpur, Apr 7 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death for allegedly teasing and passing lewd remarks against two women at a market in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Sunday.

The police arrested the two women and a man involved in the attack that took place in the Mahalaxmi Nagar area under the jurisdiction of Hudkeshwar police station on Saturday night, an official said.

Also Read | Vistara Flight Cancellations: Airline Reduces Flights by 10%; Cancellations Mostly on Domestic Network.

The victim, Ranjit Rathod, made lewd remarks against the accused, Jayashree Panjhade and Savita Sayre, who had come to the area to shop for clothes, and a heated exchange ensued, he said.

Panjhade phoned her friend Akash Dinesh Raut, who arrived at the scene and confronted the victim and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the spot, the official said.

Also Read | Assam Shocker: Man Allegedly Kills Wife on Suspicion of Extra-Marital Affair in Guwahati, Chops Her Body Into Pieces Before Trying Dispose Them; Arrested.

The police were alerted and Rathod was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he said.

Based on the CCTV footage from the area, the police arrested the trio under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)