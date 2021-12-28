Nagpur, Dec 28 (PTI) A car showroom was looted of Rs 11.85 lakh cash in Nagpur in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The thieves also tried to break open the steel vault of a showroom next to the one that got robbed, an official said.

"They stole cash from a drawer after entering by breaking the glass of the showroom. They have also taken away CCTV equipment and recorder. Efforts are on to nab them," he said.

