Nagpur (Maharshtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): The Nagpur Court on Friday directed a medical examination for Fahim Khan, the prime accused in the Nagpur violence case, following his claims of ill-treatment by the police. His magisterial custody remand (MCR) was recorded, and the court reserved the right for police custody remand (PCR).

During the proceedings at Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Court No 1, Khan alleged that he was subjected to police brutality but failed to identify any specific officer. The court took cognisance of his claims and ordered a medical examination, after which he was placed under MCR.

"He (prime accused Fahim Khan) said that he has been subjected to ill-treatment by the Police. But he did not identify any Police officer or official. The Court asked him who manhandled him but he said that he did not identify anyone. He wanted medical treatment on the basis of the ill-treatment he said he was subjected to. So, the court ordered that he be sent for medical examination. He was sent, and he was admitted. During this, his MCR (magisterial custody remand) was recorded, and at the same time, the right to PCR (police custody remand) was reserved," said Assistant Public Prosecutor Megha Burange.

Burange stated that the crime committed by the prime accused, Fahim Khan, is extremely serious. The investigation is ongoing, and based on the evidence collected, further action will be taken.

"The crime he committed is very serious. Investigation is underway. Further action will be taken based on whatever is established through investigation and whatever evidence we get," said the Assistant Public Prosecutor.

The prosecution is pushing for custodial interrogation of the accused to identify the primary perpetrators and orchestrators of the violence.

"There is a possibility of more accused to be added; if we find their involvement, they will be taken into custody and presented before Court...," said Burange.

On March 18, the police produced 19 accused before the JMFC court No 1 Nagpur. The remaining 18 accused, except Fahim Khan, were sent to police custody until March 21. As the PCR of these accused is over, they have been produced before the court again today. The court proceedings will continue until late at night.

Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal reported that 99 individuals have been arrested in connection with the violence and assured an impartial investigation. He also confirmed adequate security deployment for Friday prayers.

Violent clashes erupted in Nagpur on March 17 over the demand for the removal of Aurangzeb's grave, with stones hurled at police amid rumours that a holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation.

Meanwhile, the situation is back to normalcy as the curfew imposed in several areas was lifted. (ANI)

