Nagpur, Sep 27 (PTI) A woman and a 10-year-old girl were found murdered in a farm near Kalmeshwar in Nagpur on Monday, with a man who was accompanying them and then fled being the main suspect, police said.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Smartphone To Be Launched in India Tomorrow at 12 pm IST; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

The identity of the woman and the minor girl have not been ascertained, but on the basis of the statement of the farm's owner, the absconding man was identified as Rakesh alias Mohan Sahu (30), a resident of Mandla district in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Congress Leader MA Muthalakan Offers Gold Rings, Coins for Enrolment of People in Party.

A police team has left for Chichgaon in MP to collect more details about Sahu, the Kalmeshwar police station official added.

"The three had met the farm owner on September 22 looking for jobs. After being given jobs and accommodation, Sahu went missing on Monday and the farm owner found the woman and the girl lying dead on the floor. The woman was smothered to death and the girl was killed with a stone," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)