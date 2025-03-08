India News | NALSA Conducts 1st National Lok Adalat 2025, Resolves 1.5 Crore Cases for Speedy Justice

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) conducted the 1st National Lok Adalat of 2025 on Saturday across Taluks, Districts, and High Courts in 34 States and Union Territories.

This initiative, spearheaded by Patron-in-Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Chief Justice of India, and Executive Chairman Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Judge, Supreme Court of India, promotes access to justice via alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.

Scheduled for March 22, the Lok Adalat will also take place in Maharashtra, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu.

In line with the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, and Lok Adalat Regulations, 2009, it offers a statutory platform for cost-effective and amicable dispute resolution, providing final awards.

