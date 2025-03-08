India News | NALSA Conducts 1st National Lok Adalat 2025, Resolves 1.5 Crore Cases for Speedy Justice

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) conducted the 1st National Lok Adalat of 2025 on Saturday across Taluks, Districts, and High Courts in 34 States and Union Territories.

This initiative, spearheaded by Patron-in-Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Chief Justice of India, and Executive Chairman Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Judge, Supreme Court of India, promotes access to justice via alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.

Scheduled for March 22, the Lok Adalat will also take place in Maharashtra, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu.

In line with the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, and Lok Adalat Regulations, 2009, it offers a statutory platform for cost-effective and amicable dispute resolution, providing final awards.

    New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) conducted the 1st National Lok Adalat of 2025 on Saturday across Taluks, Districts, and High Courts in 34 States and Union Territories.

    This initiative, spearheaded by Patron-in-Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Chief Justice of India, and Executive Chairman Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Judge, Supreme Court of India, promotes access to justice via alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.

    Scheduled for March 22, the Lok Adalat will also take place in Maharashtra, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu.

    In line with the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, and Lok Adalat Regulations, 2009, it offers a statutory platform for cost-effective and amicable dispute resolution, providing final awards.

    The 1st National Lok Adalat of 2025 successfully resolved a wide range of disputes, including pre-litigation and pending cases like criminal compoundable offences, traffic challans, bank recovery matters, motor accident claims, cheque dishonour cases, labour disputes, matrimonial disputes (excluding divorces), land acquisition cases, IPR issues, and consumer matters.

    As of 6:00 pm, over 1.57 crore cases have been settled--1.35 crore pre-litigation cases and 22.62 lakh pending cases--for a settlement amount of approximately Rs 5,473 crores, which is expected to rise as final reports come in.

    This remarkable achievement highlights the efficiency of alternative dispute resolution in easing the judiciary's workload while ensuring swift justice.

    NALSA is committed to organizing more Lok Adalats and enhancing the legal aid framework to make justice accessible to marginalized and economically weaker sections. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

