Mumbai, March 8: Muslims across the country will observe their 8th fast (Roza) of Ramadan 2025 today, March 09. Observing fast during Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, is mandatory for all Muslim adults who are healthy. During fasting, members of the Muslim community abstain from eating food and drinking water throughout the day. Their fast begins after having a pre-dawn meal called Sehri or Suhoor and ends with the Iftar meal at the time of sunset. Scroll down to know Sehri time and Iftar time for 8th Roza on March 09 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad and other Indian cities.

Muslim adults who observe fast begin their Ramadan fast with Sehri, a pre-dawn meal which is consumed early in the morning before the Fajar prayer. Post Sehri, Muslims do not eat food or drink any kind of liquid including water during the day. After observing Ramzan fast, Muslim adults break their fasting with Iftar, an evening meal which is consumed at the time of Azan (call to prayer) of the Maghrib prayer performed at sunset. Healthy Eating During Ramadan 2025: Best Foods for Suhoor and Iftar To Boost Energy and Well-Being.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on March 09 (8th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:38 AM

Iftar Time 6:47 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on March 09 (8th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:19 AM

Iftar Time 6:29 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on March 09 (8th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:04 AM

Iftar Time 6:14 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on March 09 (8th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:36 AM

Iftar Time 5:44 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on March 09 (8th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:25 AM

Iftar Time 6:33 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Pune on March 09 (8th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:35 AM

Iftar Time 6:46 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bengaluru on March 09 (8th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:20 AM

Iftar Time 6:34 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on March 09 (8th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:09 AM

Iftar Time 6:20 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Jaipur on March 09 (8th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:25 AM

Iftar Time 6:36 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bhopal on March 09 (8th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:20 AM

Iftar Time 6:31 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on March 09 (8th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:25 AM

Iftar Time 6:41 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Patna on March 09 (8th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:48 AM

Iftar Time 5:57 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Guwahati on March 09 (8th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:21 AM

Iftar Time 5:30 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kochi on March 09 (8th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:25 AM

Iftar Time 6:36 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Ahmedabad on March 09 (8th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:39 AM

Iftar Time 6:48 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Noida on March 09 (8th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:18 AM

Iftar Time 6:28 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Gurugram on March 09 (8th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:19 AM

Iftar Time 6:29 PM

Observing fast during the holy month of Ramzan is mandatory for all Muslims. Roza, or fasting during Ramadan, helps Muslims learn self-discipline and self-restraint. Only those who are sick, travelling, having their menstrual cycle, pregnant, diabetic, or elderly are exempted from keeping fast. Ramzan is considered to be a holy month as Muslims believe that the holy Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad during this period. Ramadan 2025: The Importance of Fasting in Islam During Ramzan – Exploring the Spiritual and Health Benefits of Roza.

Did you know Ramadan is not a festival but the ninth month of the Islamic calendar? When Ramadan concludes, the Muslim community celebrates Eid Ul Fitr or Eid al-Fitr. It is one of two major festivals widely celebrated by Muslims across the globe.

