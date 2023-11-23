New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): The National Legal Services Authority of India (NALSA) with support from the Central government and in collaboration with the International Legal Foundation (ILF), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) will host the First Regional Conference on Access to Legal Aid here in the national capital on November 27 and 28.

The conference will bring together Chief Justices, Ministers of Justice, legal aid officers, policymakers, and civil society experts from 70 Africa-Asia-Pacific countries of the Global South to discuss the challenges and opportunities in ensuring access to quality legal aid services for the poor and vulnerable.

Also Read | Elephant Attack in Assam: Tuskers Kill Four Including Two Children in Karbi Anglong.

The conference will also provide a platform for sharing best practices and identifying innovative solutions to improve access to justice in the participating countries.

More than 200 delegates will participate in the two-day Conference including Hon'ble Chief Justices of Bangladesh, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Maldives, Mauritius, Mongolia, Nepal, Zimbabwe, and the Hon'ble Minister of Justices from Kazakhstan, Nepal, Palau, Seychelles, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, and Zambia.

Also Read | Cyber Attack at Taj Hotel: Data of Tata-Owned Hotel Breached by 'Dnacookies', Around 1.5 Million Customers at Risk.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will grace the inaugural session on 27 November which will be presided over by Chief Justice of India and Patron-in-Chief, NALSA, Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud in the august presence of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Judge, Supreme Court of India & Executive Chairman, NALSA and others.

President Droupadi Murmu will bestow her distinguished presence at the Valedictory session of the Conference on November 28. The President will be joined by CJI Chandrachud along with Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on the dais.

The Conference includes a Chief Justices Roundtable on 'Ensuring Equal Access to Justice for All in the Global South' and a Ministerial Roundtable on 'Advancing the 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development: Access to Justice - Global South'. There will be three Plenary sessions and ten Parallel technical sessions.

The key areas for deliberations include developing effective examples of people-centric justice systems, measuring the quality of legal aid services, strategies for reducing pre-trial detention, early access to legal aid in criminal cases, legal aid in civil cases, sustainable funding mechanisms, child-friendly legal aid, etc.

This Regional Conference follows a call made by the participants of the 2nd International Conference on Legal Aid in Criminal Justice Systems held in Argentina in 2016 for conferences to be organized at the regional level.

The Conference will pioneer the principle of equal access to justice for all, and highlight regional efforts to implement the United Nations Principles and Guidelines on Access to Legal Aid in Criminal Justice Systems 2012 and to further the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals. It would reaffirm the critical role of the judiciary in ensuring access to legal representation and the government's commitment to providing state funded legal aid services.

The focus will be on strengthening the frameworks on access to justice in the Global South.

This Conference will showcase India's 'Access to Justice' framework which is one of the most developed in the world in terms of guaranteeing vast coverage of the population, promising universal access to legal aid for all forms of judicial and quasi-judicial legal processes and for advancing 'Ease of Justice'.

It is a first-of-its-kind platform where the leaders of the two pillars of democracy - legislature and judiciary, will come together to accelerate the progress towards Sustainable Development Goals. This will be a great leap from the previous international conferences on this subject matter where the Governments and Judicial organs have not participated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)