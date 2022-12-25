New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the Namami Gange initiative of the Central Government has helped improve biodiversity and is being widely appreciated by the world.

"The Namami Gange mission has also helped improve biodiversity. It is our utmost responsibility to keep our rivers like Ganga clean. The mission initiated by the Government is appreciated throughout the world," PM Modi said in the 96th edition of his radio show-Mann Ki Baat.

"With Ganga's ecosystem being clean, other livelihood opportunities are also increasing. Here I would like to highlight the 'Jalaj Ajeevika Model', which has been prepared for respecting Biodiversity as the number of different species of Hilsa fish, Ganga dolphin and tortoise have significantly increased," PM Modi said.

He expressed his pride as the United Nations recently included the programme of clean Ganga river in the top 10 initiatives of the world for restoring ecosystems and said that it is our responsibility to keep the river clean.

"Our culture and traditions have a great bond with Mother Ganga. It is our responsibility to keep Ganga clean. Today I am proud to say, United Nations has included Namami Gange in the top ten initiatives of the world for restoring ecosystems," he said extending special thanks to Ganga Doot, Ganga Prahari who contributed towards the cleanliness and hygiene in the Ganga plains by creating awareness by planting trees, cleaning ghats, Ganga Aarti, street plays, painting and poems.

The award was received by G. Asok Kumar, the Director General of the Namami Gange project during a function at the 15th Conference of Parties (COP15) to the Convention on Biodiversity (CBD) in Montreal, Canada on World Restoration Day on December 15.

He further said that the 'Swachh Bharat Mission' has become firmly rooted in the mind of every Indian and the legacy of cleanliness is being carried by all the Indians with 'Janbhagidari'.

For this, PM Modi cited the example of Sikkim-based Sange Sherpa from the Thegu village and said that he is devoted to the conservation of the environment for the last 14 years at an altitude of more than 12,000 feet.

With his untiring efforts, he has changed the look and feel of this glacier lake. When Sange Sherpa ji started this campaign of cleanliness in the year 2008, the Prime Minister added.

"When the power of our resolve is strong, even the biggest challenge becomes easy," PM Modi said mentioning that the cleaning of Tsomgo lake holds cultural significance there.

"Today, if you go to see the Tsomgolake, you will find huge garbage bins all around there. Now the garbage collected here is sent for recycling. Garbage bags made of cloth are also given to the tourists coming here so that the garbage is not strewn around. Now about 5 lakh tourists reach here every year to see this very clean lake. Sange Sherpa has also been honoured by many organizations for this unique effort to conserve Tsomgo (Somgo) lake," he said appreciating the efforts of people engaged in the activities for protecting the environment. (ANI)

