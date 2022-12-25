Mumbai, December 25: Central government employees may get three gifts at the start of the new year 2023 as part of the 7th Pay Commission. According to media reports, the central government employees are likely to get this good news once the government takes the final decision on three issues - DA and DR hike, fitment factor revision, and clearing 18-month DA arrears under the 7th Pay Commission. If approved, all these three decisions will play a role in the increment of the salary of the employees. 7th Pay Commission Good News: Centre Likely To Take Decision on Fitment Factor Hike Soon, Huge Salary Boost for Government Employees; Check Latest Update.

For the unversed, dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) are revised twice a year. According to media reports, the DA and DR may get hiked by 3-5 percent in March 2023, with effect from January 2023. The DA will rise by up to 43 percent as a result of this increase. The government employees have been demanding payments of 18-month DA arrears due from January 2020 to June 2021 for a long time. However, this issue might be resolved soon. 7th Pay Commission Good News: Central Govt Employees Likely To Receive 5% Dearness Allowance Hike in March 2023, Formula for DA Calculation Could Be Changed.

Employees may be paid for an 18-month DA arrear, this amount is decided by the employee's pay band and structure. In much, much relief, the government may also take the decision to increase the fitment factor. The fitment factor is a common value that is multiplied by the employee's basic pay to determine their total salary. The current common fitment benefit for all categories of central government employees is 2.57.

