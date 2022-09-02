New Delhi [India] September 1 (ANI): Slamming the Opposition, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday launched a veiled attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said sponsors of the so-called "Opposition coalition" are roaming around with a "veil of sushasan babu" and a "bag of kushasan babu".

Speaking to reporters, Naqvi said, "Sponsors of so-called Opposition coalition are roaming around carrying the 'Veil of Sushasan Babu' and 'Bag of Kushasan Babu'."

On Opposition making an alliance against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "Opposition's effort is nothing but putting stitches of sin on the crate of corruption. The Opposition's dream of removing Modi in the 'Amrit Kaal' is nothing more than 'bite off more than one can chew'."

Naqvi said that the "Amrit Kaal" is a "festival of honest and hard-working", but it is a "troubling time for sinners and hypocrites".

On Wednesday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao arrived in Patna and met with his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar. He called for unity of all Opposition parties for a "BJP mukt Bharat."

KCR was in Patna to give financial assistance to the families of Indian soldiers who lost their lives at Galwan Valley in 2020.

Rao's visit assumes significance as his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar recently severed ties with the NDA and formed a government in that state with RJD, Congress, CPI-ML (L), CPI, CPI(M) and HAM under the 'Mahagathbandhan'. (ANI)

