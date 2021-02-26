Puducherry, Feb 26 (PTI) Former Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of levelling "unfounded charges" against the erstwhile Congress led government and said he should have ascertained the facts before making such statements.

He also alleged that the PM, prior to his visit here, had not done anything for the development of the union territory, "except the evil design to topple my government, days ahead of the announcement of the poll schedule."

His comments came a day after the Prime Minister lashed out at his party led government at a public meeting here.

Narayanasamy said he was taken aback at the PM's charge that the Congress dispensation had not done anything for the welfare of Puducherry in the last five years and said the facts spoke for themselves. The GDP in the UT was 10.2 per cent, compared to the nation's -7 per cent.

Similarly, the fiscal deficit in Puducherry was 1.9 per cent, compared the country's 9.5 per cent, he said

Narayanasamy alleged that the Prime Minister had not taken any action on his memorandum, seeking his initiatives for growth of industry in the Union Territory.

Again, his government, despite 'hurdles' put in the path of development by former Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, had allocated Rs 36 crore to revive three mills, including the government owned Anglo French Textiles.

Hence the PM should refrain from making 'off the cuff' remarks and ascertain facts before coming out with statements, Narayanasamy told reporters here.

On the charge that civic polls were yet tobe held in Puducherry even as it was done in Jammu and Kashmir and in Gujarat, he said when steps were taken to do so by appointing a State Election Commissioner, the former Lt Governor had intervened, scrapped his posting and posted a retired official from the Forest Ministry.

"This was despite a clear direction from the Election Commission that an IFS officer should not be posted as SEC".

On Modi's charge that little had been done for fishermen's welfare, he said the Congress government had evolved plans to raise monthly assistance by Rs 1,000 and also provide special aid during the fishing ban period.

These too were stalled by Bedi, he alleged.

"Puducherry has made rapid strides in tourism, education, social welfare and health sectors. The NDA government had recognised the UT's unique achievements among the small states and presented awards to the territorial administration.

Under the circumstances, how could the Prime Minister charge us with having failed the people?. This is causing concern to me", he said.

Narayanasamy also claimed development projects launched by the Prime Minister at JIPMER through videoconference were all designed by the erstwhile UPA government.

Without earmarking funds at 41 per cent of the total budgetary requirements for Puducherry as was done for states, the PM had found fault with the congress government, he said.

"Puducherry has also not been included in the 15th Central Finance commission and this was a major handicap for the UT in getting funds", he said.

Narayanasamy said he was not sorry for being out of power as his government had the satisfaction of having discharged their duties, despite the hurdles put up by Kiran Bedi and lack of support from the Centre and the Prime Minister.

"We would have scaled greater heights had the Prime Minister extended cooperation to our government.

But the people are watching the whole scenario to teach the BJPand its allies a lesson at the polls", he said.

The Congress led government fell on February 22 after it was reduced to a minority in the wake of a spate of resignations.

