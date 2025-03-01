New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Saturday granted 60 days of extension to complete the investigation in relation to the former MLA Naresh Balyan in the MCOCA case. Delhi police had sought 90 days of extension.

His 90-day period of custody expires on March 3. In this case, he was arrested on December 4, 2024.

Balyan and the other accused have been arrested in connection with activities of an organised crime syndicate run by absconded gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja, after hearing submissions from the Delhi police and the accused's counsel, granted a 60-day extension to complete the investigation against Naresh Balyan.

The judge said, "I am not inclined to give 90 days. For the time being, a 60 60-day extension is granted."

The court pronounced oral order. The detailed order is to be passed and uploaded. Delhi Police moved an application seeking an extension of the period of investigation in connection with the former MLA.

Police have sought an extension of 90 days for their investigation into Balyan's involvement in the MCOCA case.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Akhand Pratap Singh submitted that the police need some time to complete the investigation. An extension of 90 days is prayed to complete the investigation.

It was also submitted that under MCOCA, an extension of up to 90 days can be granted to complete the investigation after the 90-day initial period of custody expires.

SPP also submitted that the Public Prosecutor's report is enclosed with the application. He has already given his opinion on this issue.

On the other hand, Advocate MS Khan, counsel for the accused Naresh Balyan, said that while considering the application, the public prosecutor's report has to be considered. It is for the court to decide whether the 90-day extension is to be granted in one go or in part.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the court took cognizance of the supplementary charge sheet filed against co-accused Rohit alias Anna and Sachin Chikara under MCOCA.

The Court has already taken Cognizance of the charge sheet filed against accused Ritik alias Peter. Now, the matter has been listed for scrutiny of documents and further hearing. (ANI)

