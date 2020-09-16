Nashik, Sep 16 (PTI) The count of COVID-19 patients in Nashik district of Maharashtra crossed the 57,000-mark on Wednesday with the highest single-day addition of 2,048 cases, health officials said.

The case count is now 57,988, they said.

The virus claimed 16 lives during the day, which took the death toll in the district to 1,107, the officials said.

Of these, six deceased were from areas within Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits, nine from other parts of the district and one from Malegaon.

So far, 46,405 patients were discharged following their recovery, of whom 1,725 recovered on Wednesday alone.

