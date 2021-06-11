Nashik, Jun 11 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 3,90,354 after 160 people were detected with the infection on Friday, while the toll for the day was 214, though only 19 deaths took place in the last 24 hours, an official said.

A total of 195 COVID-19 deaths that had gone unreported over a period of time were also added to the fatality count of Friday, he said.

The district's toll now stands at 5,587, and the recovery count is 3,80,174, including 162 who were discharged during the day, he said.

With 7,468 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 17,62,360, the official informed.

