Nashik, April 27: The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik in Maharashtra rose to 3,11,338 after 3,661 people were detected with the infection on Tuesday, an official said.

The day also saw 37 deaths and 4,988 people getting discharged, taking the toll and recovery count to 3,382 and 2,61,482 respectively, he said. Mumbai Reports 4,014 COVID-19 Infections, 59 Deaths In Past 24 Hours; Active Cases Dropped Below 70,000.

With 13,757 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 11,67,279.

