Mumbai, March 11: A security alert was triggered at "Ramgiri," the official residence of the Maharashtra Chief Minister in Nagpur, after a snake was spotted on the bungalow premises late Tuesday evening, March 10. The sighting caused a brief period of commotion among the security personnel and staff stationed at the high-profile residence. Emergency protocols were immediately activated, and professional snake rescuers were summoned to the site to handle the situation.

The incident occurred during a period of heightened activity at the bungalow. Security guards patrolling the garden area first noticed the reptile near the staff quarters. Given the sensitive nature of the location, which is under 24-hour surveillance by a dedicated police wing, the area was quickly cordoned off to ensure the safety of the residents and employees. Snake Spotted in Thane: Reptile Seen Swimming in Waterlogged Premises of Majiwada Lodha Complex Amid Heavy Rains, Video Surfaces.

Rat Snake Found at Maharashtra CM’s Official Residence in Nagpur

𝐒𝐧𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐭𝐫𝐚 𝐂𝐌 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞, 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡 𝐓𝐨 𝐕𝐚𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐚 𝐁𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐥𝐨𝐰 | A snake was rescued from the official residence of Devendra Fadnavis at Varsha Bungalow in Malabar Hill, Mumbai. Security staff… pic.twitter.com/oXPlbAoHJw — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) March 11, 2026

Snake Found at Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’ Nagpur Residence

Upon receiving the call, a team of local wildlife experts and snake catchers arrived at Ramgiri within minutes. After a brief search of the landscaped grounds, the team identified the reptile as a non-venomous Oriental Rat Snake (Dhaman), measuring approximately five feet in length.

The rescuers successfully captured the snake without any harm to the animal or the staff. Following the rescue, the snake was examined for injuries and subsequently released into its natural habitat in a forested area on the outskirts of the city, away from human settlements. Ajit Pawar Memorial to Be Built in Maharashtra; CM Devendra Fadnavis Dedicates First ‘Trillion-Dollar Economy’ Budget to Late Deputy CM.

The appearance of a snake at a heavily guarded VIP residence has prompted a routine review of the bungalow's perimeter maintenance. Ramgiri is situated in a lush, verdant area of Nagpur, which is known for its proximity to semi-wooded zones. Officials noted that the recent change in weather and seasonal shifts often drive reptiles out of their burrows in search of cooler spots or prey.

Bungalow administration has since ordered a thorough cleaning of the bushes and thickets surrounding the main residential block. Additional lighting and regular anti-reptile measures are expected to be intensified to prevent similar occurrences during the upcoming monsoon season, when snake sightings typically increase in the region.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TV9 Marathi), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2026 10:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).