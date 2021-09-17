Nashik, Sep 17 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik in Maharashtra reached 4,07,201 on Friday after 94 cases were detected, while the day also saw one death and 64 recoveries, an official said.

Also Read | This Company Has Been Changing Lives and Leading the Way in Recruiting & Servicing Clientele.

The district's toll stands at 8,609 and the number of people discharged is 3,97,612, he said.

Also Read | Infinix Hot 11 S, Hot 11 Smartphones Launched in India; Prices, Features & Specifications.

With 5,490 samples being examined on Friday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 25, 27,978, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)