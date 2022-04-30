Bhopal, Apr 30 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh minister OPS Bhadoria on Saturday claimed state Congress chief Kamal Nath had conspired to get his then party colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia defeated from Guna in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Scindia, who joined the BJP in 2020, paving way for the collapse of the Nath government in the state, was defeated by KP Yadav by a margin of over 1.25 lakh votes in the 2019 general elections.

The state Congress, however, brushed aside Bhadoria's claim and said Scindia lost due to his "feudal arrogance".

"Congress is afraid of Scindia ji. Congress is in panic. Nath hatched a conspiracy to defeat Scindia ji (in 2019 Lok Sabha polls) because he was a big challenge to Nath," Bhadoria, who is Minister of State for Urban Administration in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, told reporters in Gwalior.

Queried on the claim, Nath brushed it aside by saying, "The BJP candidate had defeated him (Scindia) at that time. So, it is now an internal matter of the BJP. I don't want to comment on this."

MP Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja, who is also Nath's media coordinator, asked why Bhadoria was silent on this issue for the past three years.

He also mocked Scindia and said the latter was defeated despite claiming that his family had ties with the people of Guna for 300 years.

If this claim of deep-rooted ties to the region and its people was true, then how come Nath, while sitting in capital Bhopal, could engineer Scindia's defeat, Saluja further asked.

"Scindia was defeated because of feudal arrogance. The minister (Bhadoria) is insulting voters as well as the BJP Lok Sabha member from Guna KP Yadav by making such a statement," Saluja said.

Yadav, once considered a close aide Scindia, fell out with the latter over an Assembly poll ticket from Mungaoli in Ashok Nagar, and went on to defeat the Gwalior royal in the 2019 general polls after joining the BJP.

Scindia himself joined the BJP with 22 of his loyalist MLAs in March, 2020, paving way for the fall of the Nath-led Congress government in MP and the return to power of the BJP under Chouhan.

