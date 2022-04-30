New Delhi, April 30: The national capital recorded the second-hottest April in the last 27 years as the temperature once again remained above 40 degrees celsius on Saturday. A severe heatwave gripped New Delhi as the city recorded 42.2 degrees celsius by 7.50 pm.

According to Dr M Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department, the average maximum temperature over Northwest and Central India in April 2022 is the highest with 35.90 degrees Celsius and 37.78 degrees Celsius respectively in the last 122 years.

"Above normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of west-central and northwest India and northern parts of northeast India," Dr Mohapatra said. However, the Director predicted that normal to above-normal rainfall is likely over most parts of India except for some parts of northwest and northeast India as well as the extreme southeast Peninsula where it is likely to be below normal. Weather Forecast: Intense Heatwave to Continue in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh; Light Rainfall Likely in Assam, West Bengal.

As far as Western India is concerned, the temperature continued to soar on Saturday with several regions recording more than 40 degrees Celsius. Visuals from Dholpur recorded a maximum temperature of 46 degrees Celsius today, as per IMD. All schools in the district will function from 7:30-11 am.

National capital Delhi on Friday continued to sizzle with temperatures expected to touch 46 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD, as the city grapples with an intense heatwave with little relief in sight at least for the next two days.

However, after May 2 there is a likelihood of a drop in temperature with the advancing western disturbance which is predicted to bring rain and thunderstorms, forecast the Met Department.

