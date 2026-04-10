New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday took suo motu cognisance of a reported incident involving the alleged gang rape of a woman by her husband and his associates in Hyderabad.

In a statement, the Commission termed the incident "deeply disturbing" and said that the alleged assault of a newlywed woman by persons known to her constitutes a grave violation of dignity, bodily autonomy, and the sanctity of marriage.

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https://x.com/NCWIndia/status/2042588958404808713

"The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of a deeply disturbing report regarding the alleged gang rape of a woman by her husband and his associates in Hyderabad. The incident, involving the alleged assault of a newlywed woman by persons closest to her, constitutes a grave violation of dignity, bodily autonomy, and the sanctity of marriage", NCW said on X.

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The Commission has strongly condemned this reprehensible act and expressed deep concern over such brutality, he said.

The Hon'ble Chairperson has directed the DGP, Telangana to ensure registration of FIR under relevant provisions, immediate arrest of all accused, a prompt and time-bound investigation, and adequate protection to the survivor.

A detailed Action Taken Report has been sought within 7 days. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)