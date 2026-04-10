Residents of Mira Road and Bhayandar are advised to prepare for a significant disruption in water services this weekend. The STEM Authority has scheduled a 24-hour shutdown for essential maintenance and infrastructure repairs, starting from 9:00 AM on Saturday, April 11, and concluding at 9:00 AM on Sunday, April 12. During this period, the primary water supply from the STEM network will be completely suspended across the Twin Cities.

Scope of Maintenance and Impact

The shutdown is part of a planned effort to carry out critical upkeep and technical repairs intended to improve the long-term efficiency of the city's water distribution. According to an official update from the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), while the STEM Authority supply will be halted, the secondary supply from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) will remain operational. Mumbai: Fire at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Terminal 1 Doused, Operations Unaffected (Watch Videos).

MBMC Announces 24-Hour Water Cut in Mira-Bhayandar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) (@mbmconline)

However, because the STEM Authority provides a substantial portion of the city's daily requirement, officials warn that the remaining MIDC supply will not be sufficient to maintain normal levels. Consequently, residents should expect:

Significantly lower water pressure in most areas.

Potential delays in the usual staggered supply schedules.

Greater impact on neighbourhoods already facing limited water access.

Advisory for Residents in Mira-Bhayandar

Civic authorities have urged citizens to take proactive measures to mitigate the inconvenience. The MBMC has recommended that households store an adequate amount of water before the shutdown begins on Saturday morning, April 11. "In Mira-Bhayandar Water supply from STEM Authority will be completely shut down for 24 hours from 09.00 AM on 11th April 2026 to 09.00 AM on 12th April 2026," MBMC's post on Instagram read. Animal Cruelty in Thane: Stray Dog Allegedly Beaten to Death.

Citizens have been advised to use water judiciously and cooperate with the civic body. The Mira-Bhayandar region relies on a dual-supply system, drawing roughly 86 MLD (Million Litres per Day) from the STEM Authority and approximately 110–112 MLD from MIDC. Maintenance shutdowns of this nature are periodic requirements to prevent pipeline leakages and ensure the structural integrity of the main gravity mains. Normal water pressure is expected to return gradually throughout Sunday afternoon as the system re-pressurises following the 9:00 AM restart.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2026 07:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).