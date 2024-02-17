New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): A political resolution was passed on the inaugural day of the BJP's national convention on Saturday, condemning the violent crackdowns on Opposition protests against alleged excesses on women in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali.

The resolution stated that the events in Sandeshkhali in Bengal's North 24 Parganas district have put 'humanity to shame'.

The resolution also listed the achievements and the takeaways of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Expanding on the Sandeshkhali unrest, the BJP resolution stated that such a "barbaric and painful incident" has seldom been heard of in independent India.

"This is not only an incident that tarnishes West Bengal but also humanity. It is a shameful incident. The incident that shames humanity in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal is condemnable," the resolution read.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party strongly condemns this gruesome incident and demands immediate strict action against the culprits," read the political resolution proposed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and seconded by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The resolution stated further that during the tenure of the previous Congress-led UPA at the Centre, the budgetary outlay for the agricultural sector was Rs 25,000 crores. However, the allocation for agricultural welfare in the BJP-led NDA government has risen to Rs. 1.25 lakh crore.

"In the 10 years of Congress rule, paddy and wheat worth Rs 7 lakh crore was purchased from farmers however the Narendra Modi government has purchased paddy and wheat worth about Rs 18 lakh crore in the last 10 years," the resolution read.

"The Congress government made only nominal purchases of pulses and oilseeds," it added, questioning the UPA's track record with regard to farmer welfare. (ANI)

